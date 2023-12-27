Flood - Mansfeld-Südharz: No flooding of villages expected

The district of Mansfeld-Südharz does not expect the flood situation on the Helme to worsen significantly. "At the present time, it can be assumed that no local areas will be flooded and therefore no further evacuations will be necessary," the district announced on Wednesday morning.

According to the latest information from the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management (LHW), the capacity limit of the Kelbra reservoir was reached during the night. As the inflow into the reservoir is declining, a moderate rise in the water level of the Helme is expected over the course of Wednesday. The highest alert level four remains in place.

The dyke guards from the volunteer fire department and LHW are still on duty. Water levels are expected to remain high in the coming days. Fire departments and administrations are monitoring the situation in order to initiate further preparations and measures if necessary.

