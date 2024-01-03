Skip to content
Mansfeld-Südharz district sets up donation account

The district of Mansfeld-Südharz wants to set up a donation account from Thursday. The money received will be used for reconstruction aid in the affected communities, the district announced on Wednesday evening. It had declared a state of disaster on December 30.

Flood - Mansfeld-Südharz district sets up donation account

The towns of Berga, Kelbra and Bennungen, as well as the Sangerhausen district of Oberröblingen, are among those affected by the flooding of the River Helme in the district. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) and Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) want to come to Oberröblingen on Thursday to get an idea of the situation. A visit to a sandbag filling facility in Berga is also planned.

On Wednesday, the district of Mansfeld-Südharz asked that private drones not be used over the deployment area. And: only the appropriate aid workers are permitted to enter the railroad tracks, it said.

