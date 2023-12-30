Flood - Mansfeld-Südharz district declares a state of disaster

The district of Mansfeld-Südharz has declared a disaster situation due to the flooding. The decision was justified by the long duration of the defensive measures against the flood situation, district administrator André Schröder announced on Saturday. Although the Kelbra dam is currently not increasing its water release any further, considerable damage must already be assumed. In addition, further concrete protective measures must be implemented to ensure the safety of local residents.

With the declaration of a disaster, responsibility for coordinating the defensive measures is transferred to the district. This means that supra-local assistance, for example from the German Armed Forces, can also be requested. "The district wants to use all its options to minimize the damage to around a third of the district area, spread over four towns and municipalities," explained District Administrator Schröder.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de