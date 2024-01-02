Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsandré schrödercduweatherflood situationfederal armed forcessaxony-anhalttamara zieschangdistrict of mansfeld-südharzflood

Mansfeld-Südharz district asks Bundeswehr for help

In view of the flood situation in the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, District Administrator André Schröder has asked the German Armed Forces for help. The CDU politician made the announcement during a visit by Saxony-Anhalt's Minister of the Interior Tamara Zieschang (CDU) on Tuesday. At the...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Signs stand in the high water at the campsite at the Kelbra dam. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Signs stand in the high water at the campsite at the Kelbra dam. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - Mansfeld-Südharz district asks Bundeswehr for help

In view of the flooding situation in the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, District Administrator André Schröder has asked the German Armed Forces for help. The CDU politician made the announcement during a visit from Saxony-Anhalt's Minister of the Interior Tamara Zieschang (CDU) on Tuesday. At the same time, Schröder thanked the citizens for their prudence and solidarity. "Pulling together works. It was clear that water has no regard for families or holidays." Schröder announced that the flood protection measures would continue for even longer due to the high water levels.

The district declared a state of emergency last Saturday (30.12.). As a result, the central organization lies with the district. According to the forecast of the German Weather Service, rain is expected to continue over the next few days.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Zieschang: Long flood operation ahead

During a visit to Sangerhausen in the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, Saxony-Anhalt's Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang predicted that the local flood operation would last a long time. "The particular challenge here is that we are facing a long operation," said the CDU politician on Tuesday. At...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest