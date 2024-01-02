Flood - Mansfeld-Südharz district asks Bundeswehr for help

In view of the flooding situation in the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, District Administrator André Schröder has asked the German Armed Forces for help. The CDU politician made the announcement during a visit from Saxony-Anhalt's Minister of the Interior Tamara Zieschang (CDU) on Tuesday. At the same time, Schröder thanked the citizens for their prudence and solidarity. "Pulling together works. It was clear that water has no regard for families or holidays." Schröder announced that the flood protection measures would continue for even longer due to the high water levels.

The district declared a state of emergency last Saturday (30.12.). As a result, the central organization lies with the district. According to the forecast of the German Weather Service, rain is expected to continue over the next few days.

