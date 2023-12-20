Skip to content
Mannheim overwinters in non-relegation place thanks to victory

SV Waldhof Mannheim ended the year 2023 with a win, leaving a relegation spot in the 3rd Football League for the first time in weeks. The 1:0 (0:0) against TSV 1860 Munich saw the Mannheim side climb to 16th place in the table with 20 points.

Fans hold up a banner with the inscription "Fight Waldhof!". Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bentley Baxter Bahn scored the winning goal for the home side in the 68th minute from a penalty kick. The second win in four days gave controversial coach Rüdiger Rehm a few arguments for his continued employment.

In front of 10,680 spectators in a clash between two traditional clubs, Munich were the better team in the first half, but failed to take their chances. Lucien Hawryluk in the Mannheim goal reacted brilliantly on several occasions.

After the break, the match was evenly poised. In the end, Waldhöfer benefited from a controversial penalty after Kennedy Okpala headed the ball onto the arm of 1860 defender Kilian Ludewig. The match had to be briefly interrupted because the visiting fans then set off a large amount of pyrotechnics.

Schedule and table 3rd soccer league

