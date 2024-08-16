Mandatory evacuations instated before Typhoon Ampil hits Japan

North Japan is bracing for an incoming typhoon. Thousands of individuals have been relocated from flood-vulnerable spots, with flights and trains in the Tokyo region called off. Typhoon "Ampil" was projected to approach the waters close to Tokyo in the evening before heading north. Weather experts issued warnings for powerful winds and rain.

As per the Japan Meteorological Agency, "Ampil" clocked winds over 160 kilometers per hour early Friday morning. The typhoon's center wasn't expected to hit land. However, the storm's edges had already resulted in power disruptions in more than 5,000 households, predominantly in coastal prefectures east of Tokyo, but also in areas further north.

An evacuation notice was released for the 320,000 residents of Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture. Over 30 spots served as safe havens, such as school gyms and community centers.

Tokyo Disneyland closed its doors at 3 pm on Friday due to the anticipated storm. One of the biggest delivery services halted operations on Friday and Saturday in Tokyo and surrounding affected areas. High-speed trains between Tokyo and Nagoya weren't operational. Numerous flights were scrapped at Tokyo airports.

