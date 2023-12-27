Consumers - Mandatory deposit, citizen's income and more: what's changing in January

Parts of the Heating Act come into force, a new deposit requirement is introduced and the minimum wage increases. There are some changes for consumers in January - an overview.

Citizen 's allowance increases

From January 2024, the more than five million recipients of citizen's income are to receive an average of around twelve percent more money. For single people, this means an increase of 61 to 563 euros per month. Adults living with a partner will receive 506 euros. For children, the rates are between 357 and 471 euros, depending on age.

Child supplement increases

Families on low incomes can receive more support from the state. The maximum amount of the child supplement increases from 250 euros to up to 292 euros per month and child.

Higher minimum wage

The minimum wage increases from 12 to 12.41 euros per hour.

Higher mini-job limit

As part of the minimum wage increase, the upper limit for so-called mini-jobs will also be raised. From January, this will increase from 520 to 538 euros per month.

Trainee wages

The minimum wage for trainees in their first year of training will increase by 4.7% to 649 euros per month. This affects apprenticeships that begin on or after January 1. Exceptions are possible under collective agreements.

Heating in new buildings

The first regulations of the Heating Act are taking effect: From January, only heating systems based on 65 percent renewable energy may be installed in new buildings within new development areas. In many cases, this is likely to be a heat pump.

CO2 price

The price of CO2 will rise to 45 euros per tonne on January 1, making refueling and heating with oil or gas more expensive.

Energy price brakes

The electricity and gas price brakes will be abolished on January 1. However, they no longer play a role for most energy consumers due to lower market prices.

E-car subsidy

The so-called environmental bonus to support the purchase of an electric car will be abolished. Applications could be submitted up to and including December 17.

E-prescription

From January, panel doctors are obliged to issue e-prescriptions for prescription-only medicines. Insured persons have three options for redeeming prescriptions: via app, paper printout or with their health insurance card.

Higher tax for restaurant visits

From January 1, the regular VAT rate of 19 percent will once again apply in restaurants instead of the temporary 7 percent. Eating out could therefore become more expensive.

Deposit on milk in plastic bottles

A deposit will also apply to milk or mixed milk drinks on January 1 if they are sold in plastic bottles.

GDL strikes

It is highly likely that rail customers will have to expect longer strikes by the train drivers' union GDL after the Christmas vacations. According to the GDL, these are possible from January 8.

Care allowance increases

The care allowance for home care will be increased by five percent - depending on the level of care, this is an increase of between 16 and 45 euros per month. Benefits in kind for outpatient care will also be increased by five percent. Anyone caring for relatives is now entitled to an annual care allowance for ten working days per person in need of care.

Long-term care insurance increases supplements

There is also relief for those in need of care in nursing homes: The long-term care insurance fund is increasing the percentage supplements for people in fully inpatient care facilities. Depending on the length of stay in the nursing home, the increase is between five and ten percent.

Higher social security contributions for high earners

High earners are to pay higher social security contributions. Contributions to statutory pension and unemployment insurance are to be paid up to an amount of 7550 euros per month in the West and 7450 euros in the East. The contribution assessment ceiling for statutory health and long-term care insurance is to rise to 5175 euros per month.

Pension age limit increases

The regular retirement age will rise to 66. This applies to pensioners born in 1958. For those born later, the retirement age will increase in two-month increments, meaning that they will have to work longer or accept deductions if they want to retire earlier.

End of the children's passport

Children's passports can no longer be applied for from January 2024. The document, which is currently available for children under the age of twelve, is to be replaced by an electronic passport with a longer period of validity and the option to use it for worldwide travel.

Supply Chain Act

The Supply Chain Act on compliance with human rights by suppliers applies to more companies: From 2024, companies that have at least 1000 employees in Germany will also be affected. Previously, the limit was 3000.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de