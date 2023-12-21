Signs of inclusion - Mandala of 100 people humming together

Whether travesty artist, wheelchair user, child or refugee, black or white - on Wednesday evening in Hamburg, almost 100 very different people created an image with a common low humming sound that is intended to travel around the world as a sign of inclusion. Sound artist Kymat created a digital mandala from the sound waves of the polyphonic tone. The singers stood in a circle of chairs in the middle of the otherwise empty Barclay Arena and held a long note together on the word "you".

Initiator Jan Schierhorn said on Wednesday about the sound experiment: "Everyone in this circle is 'equally valid' in the best sense of the word. Everyone sits in the front row and no one in the second row, everyone is equal. That too is inclusion." The speeches were simultaneously translated into English and for the deaf and blind.

Musicians Joja Wendt, Stefan Gwildis and Rolf Claussen (Söhne Hamburgs) led the guests as choirmasters. Among the 100 or so participants were celebrities such as travesty artist Lilo Wanders, actress Sandra Quadflieg, Hamburg's regional rabbi Shlomo Bistritzky and wheelchair basketball player and paracanut Edina Müller. They all hummed, buzzed and laughed together for the colorful mandala.

Sound artist Kymat, alias Sven Meyer, describes how the voices become an image: "The sound of the 100 people was translated by a small loudspeaker on which a bottle cap with water in it sits. And the water starts to vibrate. And that's how we see the sound we make. So sound waves become water waves." And these waves and their light reflections ultimately result in the symmetrical mandala, which was shown directly on three screens during the event.

The mandala "We are One" is intended to stand for cohesion and show togetherness and is now symbolically going around the world as a sign of inclusion - also via the participants' social networks. Initiator Schierhorn said: "And if it works, it would be the greatest gift not only for Christmas, but I think also for the inclusion scene."

Masoumeh Khaze Tabriz was also among the guests. She is deaf and had her sign language interpreter with her. Although she couldn't sing along directly, she was impressed by the project: "What I felt inside me was actually above all that we are all one. The fact that I, as a deaf person, was able to be part of the whole thing and simply experience these images was something incredibly beautiful for me." She hopes that people can experience through this picture that inclusion works and that no one has a different value, but that everyone can meet at eye level. "That's what I would like this picture to stand for."

Travesty artist Lilo Wanders was also enthusiastic about the community experience. "I am, to use the lofty word, a bit soulful. It was great." She now hopes that many people will engage with the ideas behind it. Above all: "Harmony! That we want to treat each other peacefully."

The sound and image installation is a campaign by Fame Forest. As part of this nature conservation and social project at the Barclays Arena, a tree is planted for every performer. Around 25 hectares of forest and flowering meadows have already been created.

