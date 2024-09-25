Skip to content
Manchin declines to support Harris due to her promise to erode the filibuster to cement abortion rights, expressing disappointment: "Disgracefull of her."

Kamala Harris' pledge to dismantle the Senate's filibuster rule to approve a law safeguarding abortion liberties has led to her losing an endorsement from a prominent Senate moderate: Joe Manchin.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin

The West Virginia senator, known for fiercely advocating for the potent stalling strategy in the Senate, shared with CNN on Tuesday that he won't support her presidential bid now - despite hinting earlier this month that he was ready to do so.

"Disappointing move," Manchin, who's retiring at year's end, remarked in the Capitol. "She's aware that the filibuster is the Holy Grail of democracy. It's the sole factor keeping us engaged in dialogue and joint work. If she eliminates that, then the House on steroids becomes our reality."

Now that Harris has pledged to dismantle the filibuster for this issue, Manchin confirmed he wouldn't back her for the presidency.

"That's not happening," he asserted. "I believe it could potentially dismantle our country, and my nation holds more importance to me than any individual or ideology. ... I think it's the most detrimental decision."

Manchin's remarks followed Harris telling Wisconsin Public Radio this week, "We should abolish the filibuster for Roe."

By implementing this change, the voting threshold would drop from 60 votes to a straightforward majority of 51, enabling legislation to safeguard abortion rights to be advanced.

Supporters of the filibuster maintain that preserving this instrument fosters agreement within the body, unlike in the House of Representatives, where bills can be pushed through by the majority vote alone. Conversely, opponents argue that the strategy has been utilized to hinder the Senate from addressing legislation that enjoys widespread backing from the American public.

"Manchin's stance on the filibuster is deeply rooted in politics, as he believes it promotes dialogue and joint work in the Senate."

"Given Harris's plans to dismantle the filibuster for certain issues, it's understandable why Manchin would not support her presidential bid due to his strong beliefs in this political tool."

