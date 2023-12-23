Premier League - Manchester United without a win or a goal again: 0:2 at West Ham

Manchester United slipped even deeper into a sporting crisis before Christmas. The English soccer champions lost 0:2 (0:0) at neighbors West Ham United in the Premier League and remain stuck in mid-table. It was the fourth competitive game in a row without a win and without scoring a goal.

Dutch coach Erik ten Hag's side could have taken the lead in London before the break through Alejandro Garnacho, but the attacker failed to beat West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Aréola from close range. At the other end, Manchester goalkeeper André Onana initially saved the visitors from going behind after the restart with a header from Jarrod Bowen.

Onana saved Bowen's next attempt with his foot, but with a little luck the attacker pushed the rebound into the net to give West Ham the lead in the 72nd minute. Mohammed Kudus decided the game six minutes later with a low shot after Manchester lost the ball in the build-up. Offensively, ten Hag's team failed to create anything more.

Source: www.stern.de