The situation at Manchester United is becoming more challenging. In their match against Tottenham, the global team experienced several setbacks that were hard to swallow. For coach Erik ten Hag, the air might be becoming thin following the decisive defeat. The visiting fans took pleasure in mocking the club.

In the upcoming days at Manchester United, things might get even tougher for the long-criticized Dutchman. The pressure on ten Hag is likely to escalate after the 0-3 (0-1) defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. The 20-time English football champions and former Champions League winners have now gone three games without a win. The tabloid "Sun" even headlined "Dead Man Walking," drawing a comparison to the US film, after the team fell to 12th place in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ten Hag himself doesn't seem to be thinking about his future after the loss to Spurs. He acknowledged that the development process will require some time. "That's not good enough," the 54-year-old conceded. His team must show resilience and improve in the following game. On Thursday, Manchester United continues their Europa League campaign against FC Porto in Portugal.

Against Tottenham, Manchester United experienced multiple setbacks on Sunday – even prompting laughter from the opposing fans. A solo run by Micky van de Ven across half the pitch resulted in an early goal for the visitors (3rd minute). "It wasn't good. It's not plausible for a player to dribble through the entire team from the back," ten Hag criticized. His team then lost confidence. Captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off during a foul (42nd minute), and Manchester United conceded two more goals in the second half.

As numerous fans left the stadium early, there were chants from the away end like "Is there a fire drill?". Spurs fans also sang about ten Hag's likely termination the following day. Since July 2022, the coach has been in office. He managed to save himself from an early exit last season after winning the FA Cup. But now, he and his team find themselves right in another crisis. For weeks, there have been discussions about potential new appointments. Top contenders include Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Eddie Howe, and Simone Inzaghi. Club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has been co-trainer at Old Trafford since mid-July, may also have a chance.

Despite the setbacks in the Soccer match against Tottenham, Ten Hag insists on staying focused on the development process. In the upcoming Europa League game against FC Porto, Manchester United needs to show resilience and improve their performance on the field.

