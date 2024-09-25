Manchester City's key player Rodri will be sidelined for an extended period due to a severe knee ligament injury.

In a statement issued on a Wednesday, the city club revealed that their Spanish midfielder had suffered a "ligament damage to his right knee" during the initial half of the previous Sunday's draw against Arsenal. They further mentioned that he went to Spain for a specialist consultation following preliminary examinations in Manchester.

The club continued: "The evaluation is still ongoing to determine the complete extent of the injury and predicted recovery period."

However, on Tuesday night following the team's 2-1 League Cup victory over Watford, manager Pep Guardiola conveyed that he wasn't anticipating the midfielder's prompt return.

"We're not yet in possession of the conclusive diagnosis, but he'll be out for quite some time," he said, as reported by Reuters. "There are some views suggesting it might be less than what we expect. At present, I can't verify this. We're awaiting the final doctor's phone calls for clarification on the specific injury and necessary surgery."

Rodri has become a pivotal figure in a City side that has bagged each of the last four Premier League titles, as well as the Champions League in 2023.

The midfielder also played a significant role in Spain clinching a record-breaking fourth European Championship during the summer. His performances for both club and country have placed him amongst the main contenders for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, the annual soccer honor celebrating the finest players in men's and women's football.

He is among the four City players nominated for the 2024 edition of football's most prestigious individual accolade.

Last season, the Citizens lost merely three Premier League games, all three defeats occurring during a period when Rodri was suspended. Since Rodri's Premier League debut, City has lost approximately a third of the matches without his presence.

"When a team misses out on playing with the world's best midfielder for an extended period, it takes a heavy toll," said Guardiola. "I'll find a solution. There's an alternative, and we'll move forward. When you have a player who is impossible to replace, as a team, we need to adapt."

The midfielder sustained the injury just five days after speaking at a press conference about the possibility of players going on strike to protest an increase in matches. His comments followed ahead of City's first game in the revamped Champions League, which requires teams to play two additional games before reaching the knockout stage.

The midfielder sustained the injury just five days after speaking at a press conference about the possibility of players going on strike to protest an increase in matches.

