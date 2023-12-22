Soccer - Manchester City win Club World Cup: 4-0 victory over Fluminense

Manchester City have crowned an outstanding season by winning the Club World Cup for the first time. In the final in Jeddah, the team coached by Pep Guardiola beat Fluminense from Rio de Janeiro 4:0 (2:0).

The club from the English Premier League won their fifth major title in 2023 thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez (1st and 88th minute), Nino (27th/own goal) and Phil Foden (72nd).

Guardiola had previously won the Club World Cup in 2009 and 2011 with FC Barcelona and in 2013 with FC Bayern. This makes him the first coach to win four Club World Cup titles. City midfielder Mateo Kovacic also achieved something historic, becoming the first player to win the competition with three different clubs. He triumphed with Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017 and with Chelsea in 2021.

City continue their run of European victories

The Cityzens, who had also won the English Championship, FA Cup and European Super Cup in addition to the Champions League this year, seamlessly continued their string of European victories at the Club World Cup with their unchallenged triumph. The title went to a team from Europe for the eleventh time in a row. The streak began after the 2012 final, which Corinthians São Paulo won 1:0 against Chelsea FC.

This year's edition took place in Saudi Arabia for the first time. The country, which has been criticized for human rights violations, has been positioning itself as a host of major sporting events for years. It has recently invested a lot of money in professional soccer in particular and brought superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the domestic league. It is considered certain that Saudi Arabia will be awarded the 2034 World Cup.

The Club World Cup, which will not take place in 2024, will now be given a completely new format. FIFA is planning a tournament with 63 games in total and seven games for the finalists for 2025 from June 15 to July 13 in the USA. German record champions FC Bayern Munich have already qualified for the tournament thanks to their good Champions League results.

Source: www.stern.de