Manchester City turn the game around against Everton FC

A few days after their triumph at the Club World Cup, Manchester City put an end to their results crisis in the English soccer championship, at least for the time being. After initially falling behind against Everton FC, it was Pep Guardiola's team that was celebrating in the end.

English soccer champions Manchester City have notched up an important victory in the Premier League. Coach Pep Guardiola's star ensemble won 3:1 (0:1) at relegation-threatened Everton FC a few days after their triumph at the Club World Cup in Qatar and are now in fourth place with 37 points. The gap to league leaders Liverpool FC is five points. This was the second win in the last seven Premier League games for star coach Pep Guardiola's side, with the Citizens having only drawn four times in that time.

P hil Foden (53'), Julian Alvarez from the penalty spot (64') and Bernardo Silva (86') turned the game around in the second half. Jack Harrison had put Everton ahead (29'). City dominated the game at will, but missed too many big chances without the sorely missed goalscorer Erling Haaland. "Haaland is feeling better, but he hasn't done a single training session with us yet. Hopefully he can rejoin us in January," said Pep Guardiola before the game.

Chelsea FC also celebrated a working victory. The Londoners defeated Crystal Palace 2:1 (1:1) thanks to goals from Mychajlo Mudryk (13') and Noni Madueke (89', from the penalty spot). Former Leipzig player Christopher Nkunku made his Premier League debut after recovering from a knee injury.

