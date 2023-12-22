Manchester City triumphs at the Club World Cup

Manchester City's tireless title collectors have crowned the most successful year in their history with triumph at the Club World Cup. In the final in Jeddah, the favored Champions League winners beat the Brazilian top team Fluminense Rio de Janeiro 4:0 (2:0) to win their fifth title this year.

In high temperatures in Saudi Arabia, world champion Julian Alvarez (1.) ensured a perfect debut for team manager Pep Guardiola's team with his goal after just a few seconds. Fluminense defender Nino (27) also scored an own goal. Phil Foden (72) and Alvarez again (88) denied the Brazilians any hope of a comeback.

Man City thus continued their impressive run of European winners at the Club World Cup. For the eleventh time in a row and the 16th time overall, the triumph went to a team from Europe; Corinthians Sao Paulo had won in 2012, the fourth and so far last victory for a team from South America.

Manchester's triumph was never in danger, even without goalscorer Erling Haaland. Because the Norwegian was not in the squad for the semi-final victory against the Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan, he was not allowed to play in the final either. His deputy Alvarez showed that he can be relied on: After Nathan Ake hit the post, the Argentinian converted the rebound to take an early lead.

That gave the clear favorites from Manchester further confidence - but their opponents helped with the next goal. Nino deflected a shot from Foden into his own goal, then goalkeeper Ederson prevented the Brazilians from scoring the equalizer with a strong save just before the break (40').

The English champions continued to dominate proceedings in the second half, but did not push vehemently for a third goal. Guardiola's team used their usual high level of possession and patience to get the better of their opponents - and then struck again through Foden and Alvarez.

Before the triumph in Jeddah, Manchester had won the English Championship, the FA Cup, the European Super Cup and the Champions League. Man City are now England's fourth Club World Cup winners after Manchester United, Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC.

In the next edition of the Club World Cup in 2025, the roles will not be as clear-cut as in the previous format: 32 teams will then compete against each other in a group stage followed by a knockout round. German record champions Bayern Munich will also be taking part in the premiere in the USA.

While Saudi Arabia has been heavily criticized for the human rights situation in the country, the kingdom has recently made headlines for hosting major sporting events. They are intended to polish up the image of the desert state.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de