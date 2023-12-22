Soccer - Managing Director Watzke: BVB remains committed to saying no to the Super League

Hans-Joachim Watzke has reiterated Borussia Dortmund's rejection of the Super League despite the ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ). "Regardless of the discussions surrounding the ruling, Borussia Dortmund is not in favor of a Super League," said the BVB managing director in a club statement on Thursday.

BVB will "examine the verdict in detail" once the full reasons for the ruling are available. "However, we are already convinced that the conclusions to be drawn from the ECJ ruling do not correspond to those currently circulating in the media. It was not for nothing that the ECJ made it clear in its press release that the ruling does not mean that a competition such as the Super League must necessarily be permitted," argued Watzke.

The European Football Union (UEFA) had suffered a defeat before the highest European court in the dispute over the establishment of a Super League in soccer. The major soccer associations FIFA and UEFA may not make other competitions dependent on their approval and may not prohibit clubs and players from participating in these competitions, the ECJ ruled in Luxembourg on Thursday. However, this does not necessarily mean that the Super League must be approved, according to the judges.

