Manager Shiri explicitly calls back Ittrich explicitly

The ongoing criticism from referee Patrick Ittrich about escalating responsibilities still resonates. Sources suggest that the critique has gained volume within the organization: The referee commissioner delivers an impassioned address – and talks it over with Ittrich.

DFB referee commissioner Knut Kircher finds Ittrich's public criticism in an interview about managing responsibilities inappropriate. "I'm always receptive to dialogue, but preferably in private rather than public," Kircher told "Kicker": "On one hand, task management is individualized for each referee. On the other, improvements have already been initiated in the mentioned area," Kircher stated. "Consequently, I felt that the public criticism, particularly towards the staff of the DFB referee GmbH actively implementing these changes, was uncalled for."

Ittrich assured that his intention was not to target the DFB or the staff of the referee GmbH. He merely aimed to highlight the issue of excessive responsibilities. "What transpired in the media, I find deeply regrettable."

Kircher holds an impassioned internal discussion

Ittrich had suggested in an interview with "web.de" that the DFB should explore non-game measures to manage referee responsibilities. Unlike professionals, referees must self-manage their doctor and physiotherapist networks. "This was an oversight from an employee, which is being examined internally," Kircher said.

According to "Kicker", an approx. 10-15 minute discussion filled with emotion stemming from Ittrich's alleged criticism took place during the support point training course at the DFB campus in Frankfurt/Main. "In such instances, it's acceptable for me to display more emotion, that's just part of my leadership style," Kircher explained.

Kircher and Ittrich have since conferred. "Since then, we've had a cordial conversation. I've known and respected Knut for a long time. Therefore, our discussion contained moments of heightened emotion, but remained factual," Ittrich said, who is currently taking a break due to a muscle injury.

