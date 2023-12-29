Rapper Canserbero - Manager confesses to his murder

The death of Venezuelan rapper Tirone González, better known by his stage name Canserbero, has been officially solved. This was announced by Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab (61). In a new confession from December 19, which Saab presented as a video, ex-manager Natalia Améstica admitted to drugging the rapper and stabbing him to death.

With the help of her brother, she then threw the musician's body out of a tenth-floor window. Canserbero's death in 2015 was originally ruled a suicide. It was assumed that he had killed his friend Carlos Molnar in a stabbing and jumped out of a window.

Crime scene changed

In her confession, Améstica stated that she had also killed the producer and her partner at the time, Carlos Molnar, and that she had committed the murders "out of resentment and hatred towards both of them". Molnar is said not to have paid her the money she had invested in a tour and Canserbero is said to have declared that he no longer wanted her as his manager, which "hurt her a lot".

On January 19, 2015, she allegedly gave the two men a cup of tea with a strong sedative and then stabbed Molnar and later Canserbero. Her brother and three officials from the Venezuelan secret service then helped her to alter the crime scene to make it look like a suicide. The officials are said to have received money for their silence.

Family and friends had always doubted the official version of events and the investigation into the case was reopened last month.

Help with depression and suicidal thoughts is available from the telephone helpline on the free number: 0800/111 0 111.

Source: www.stern.de