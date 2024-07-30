- Man wounded with knife - woman suspected

In Hamburg-Ottensen, a man was injured with a knife. He was taken to a hospital, a police spokesman said. A woman is suspected of the crime. She was also taken to a clinic by ambulance. She is believed to have suffered a shock. The incident is said to have occurred in an apartment. No further details were initially available. Previously, the "Hamburger Morgenpost" had reported on the crime.

The woman under suspicion for the crime in Hamburg-Ottensen is a citizen of the European Union. The investigation into the incident involves cooperation between local authorities and the European Union's law enforcement agencies.

