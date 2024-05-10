Man who assaulted 3 NYPD officers with a machete during New Year's Eve 2022 receives 27-year prison sentence.

Trevor Bickford, aged 20, admitted to assaulting and attempting to murder three employees and officers of the United States government in January, as reported by CNN.

In a statement on Thursday, US Attorney Damian Williams described Bickford as being influenced by radical Islamic extremism. "Trevor Bickford violently attacked three NYPD officers who were simply maintaining public safety during Times Square's New Year's Eve celebrations," Williams said. "Luckily, one officer's immediate response halted Bickford's attack, minimizing the potential harm to innocent bystanders, who could have easily been targeted as well."

Williams went on to say that "Bickford's conviction and sentence serve as a reminder that attempts to spread fear and terror will be met with the unwavering determination to safeguard New York City, our country, and our treasured values of self-governance and liberty."

CNN contacted an attorney for Bickford for comment.

Bickford, a US citizen originally from Maine, made his way to New York City to "fight jihad and murder as many of his targets as possible," as per the US Attorney's Office.

On December 31, 2022, Bickford entered the Times Square security checkpoint, brandishing a machete which he used to strike one officer with the blade and another officer on the head with the machete's handle. He then tried to attack a third officer with the weapon, who shot him in the shoulder, according to the police.

Before launching his attack, Bickford had consumed materials promoting radical Islamic ideology and had devoted himself to the extremist ideology and the ensuing jihad he would inflict in the centre of New York City, the US Attorney's Office added. Bickford initially intended to join the Taliban overseas, but later decided on carrying out attacks in the US.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com