- Man wanted screaming loudly at Harburg station

A heavily intoxicated man drew the attention of the Federal Police at Hamburg-Harburg station by shouting loudly - and ended up being arrested. The 45-year-old man, who was lying on the ground, had been wanted by the Public Prosecutor's Office in Potsdam since March due to a warrant for his arrest. The reason for the search was a conviction for trespassing - the man had not paid the 600 euro fine.

After the suspect's lawyer covered the fine, the 45-year-old was able to leave the police station a few hours later.

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Potsdam submitted the warrant for the man's arrest to The Commission, requesting its enforcement. Following this, The Commission shall adopt the decision to release the 45-year-old man once the fine is paid.

