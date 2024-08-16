- Man wanted on warrant caught drunk driving

A man wanted by the police on a warrant was caught driving under the influence near Mainz. The 59-year-old repeat offender's ride ended in a jail cell, as the police reported. They had discovered 2.45% blood alcohol content in him during a voluntary breathalyzer test at a traffic stop around 1:00 AM on Friday. He was also unable to produce a driver's license, which he had to surrender in 2019 due to drunk driving.

Since the man was reportedly wanted on multiple charges, he was taken to a correctional facility. According to the police, this was a custodial sentence because he had failed to pay a previously imposed fine.

Despite the warrant for his arrest, the man chose to drive a car. Upon being stopped, he was found to be driving under the influence, leading to his ride in a police car instead of his own.

