Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanyspainpolicetax evasionbavariaArrestmallorcamunichcoronasteercoronaviruscriminalitycovid-19justice

Man wanted for tax evasion caught in Mallorca

The Spanish police have arrested an entrepreneur from Germany who was wanted by the judiciary in Munich for tax evasion amounting to millions. On Saturday, the police confirmed corresponding reports in the local newspapers "Última Hora", "Mallorca Magazin" and "Mallorca Zeitung". The German...

 and  James Williams
1 min read

Arrest - Man wanted for tax evasion caught in Mallorca

The Spanish police have arrested an entrepreneur from Germany who was wanted by the judiciary in Munich for tax evasion amounting to millions. On Saturday, the police confirmed corresponding reports in the local newspapers "Última Hora","Mallorca Magazin" and "Mallorca Zeitung". The German judiciary is accusing the man of failing to pay a total of 21 million euros in VAT on transactions involving hygiene products during the coronavirus pandemic.

German investigators had tracked him down on Mallorca and the Spanish police then arrested him on Thursday in the east of the island in the village of Sant Llorenç, where he had tried to live inconspicuously. The man had absconded from Germany when tax investigators began to take an interest in him.

Shortly after his arrest, the German complained of feeling unwell and was taken to hospital. According to media reports, the suspect had already hired a lawyer in Mallorca to prevent his extradition to Germany. No further details were initially known.

"Última Hora" "Mallorca Magazin" "Mallorca Zeitung"

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public