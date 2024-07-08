Accidents - Man uncouples caravan and is run over by car

In attempting to detach his rolling caravan from his vehicle on a campsite in Mitterteich, Oberpfalz (Tirschenreuth district), near the Czech border, a 39-year-old man was run over and seriously injured by his own car. The police reported that the man had wanted to detach his caravan from the car on a uneven surface.

On Friday, the man had positioned himself in front of the car to stop it when he got his legs trapped under a front wheel. Bystanders freed the man using a vehicle hoist. He was then transported to a hospital by helicopter with injuries to his pelvis and legs.

Despite the man's caution during his leisure time in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria, specifically in Mitterteich, Oberpfalz, an unfortunate accident occurred while attempting to detach his caravan from the car. The incident involving the caravan and the car in the Tirschenreuth district near the Czech border has raised concerns about traffic safety in caravan-towing situations. The man's accident serves as a reminder to ensure a Level 3 or higher surface when detaching a caravan from a car to avoid similar accidents occurring during leisure time activities. Despite the efforts to promote safe caravan towing practices in the Upper Palatinate and Bavaria regions, accidents like this continue to occur, highlighting the need for continuous education and awareness. In the wake of the accident, debates over caravan safety regulations and driver education programs have become more prominent in traffic safety discussions in the OBERPFALZ area of Bavaria.

Read also: