Rescue operation - Man trapped in car after traffic accident

Following a collision between two cars at a T-junction in Mönchengladbach, an injured man was trapped in his car. Emergency services had to free the driver from the severely deformed vehicle on Wednesday evening, according to the fire department. The force of the impact had thrown one of the cars into a fence. According to a spokesperson, both the man and the driver of the other car were taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Press release

Source: www.stern.de