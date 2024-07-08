Skip to content
Man throws incendiary devices at royal palace in Oslo

Background of the crime unknown

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
A man in an electric wheelchair threw several Molotov cocktails at the Norwegian Royal Castle in Oslo. He told an eyewitness that he had a bomb on him, according to Oslo Police. After that, he threw two Molotov cocktails at the back of the building towards the castle. Flames appeared, but they were quickly extinguished. The situation was under control, and the man was quickly apprehended.

Background of the act remained unclear at first. The newspaper "Verdens Gang" published images showing flames in front of a large castle door and police extinguishing them with fire extinguishers. The royal court informed the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) that it was still unclear how much damage had been caused.

The royal castle, where King Harald V. and Queen Sonja (both 87) reside, is located in the center of the Norwegian capital Oslo. It is surrounded by a larger castle park.

  1. The Oslo Police mentioned in their report that the man, who allegedly used incendiary devices against the royal castle, had an unclear background.
  2. Intriguingly, prior to the incident, there was no indication or historical deed suggesting the use of such devices near the royal castle in Oslo.
  3. Despite the quickly controlled incident involving incendiary devices at the royal castle, the damages and their implications for future security measures remain under investigation by the authorities.

