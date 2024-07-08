Molotov cocktails - Man throws incendiary devices at royal palace in Oslo

A man in an electric wheelchair threw several Molotov cocktails at the Norwegian Royal Castle in Oslo. He told an eyewitness that he had a bomb on him, according to Oslo Police. After that, he threw two Molotov cocktails at the back of the building towards the castle. Flames appeared but were quickly extinguished. The situation was reportedly under control, and the man was quickly apprehended.

Background of the incident was initially unclear. The newspaper "Verdens Gang" published images showing flames in front of a large castle door and policemen extinguishing them with fire extinguishers. The royal court informed the Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) that it was still unclear how much damage had been caused.

The royal castle, where King Harald V. and Queen Sonja (both 87) reside, is located in the center of the Norwegian capital Oslo. It is surrounded by a larger castle park.

Despite the escalating situation at the Norwegian Royal Castle in Oslo, the monarchy, led by King Harald V. and Queen Sonja, remained in their residence within the castle. The Oslo Police are currently investigating the crime committed against the Norwegian Royal Castle, which involved the use of Molotov cocktails. Despite the attempted arson at the Norwegian Royal Castle in Oslo, the castle park remained open to the public, maintaining Norway's rich monarchical traditions.

