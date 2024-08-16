Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsOther

Man throws glass bottle at police officer: Public search

After a soccer match, an unknown person deliberately throws a glass bottle at a police officer. He is now publicly wanted for investigation.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
After a football match in November 2023, an unknown individual threw a glass bottle at a police...
After a football match in November 2023, an unknown individual threw a glass bottle at a police officer.

- Man throws glass bottle at police officer: Public search

About eight months after an unknown man threw a glass bottle at a police officer in Rostock, a public manhunt has been launched. The incident, according to the federal police, occurred on November 25, 2023, at the Rostock main station, surrounding the football match between FC Hansa Rostock and FC St. Pauli.

After the game, an unknown perpetrator threw a glass bottle from the crowd at an unhelmeted police officer who was in the midst of making an arrest. The Rostock District Court has now ordered a public manhunt.

The police are seeking public assistance in identifying the perpetrator, as they believe there might be other witnesses who can provide valuable information. Despite extensive surveillance footage, other crucial details are still missing from the case.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public