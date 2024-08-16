- Man throws glass bottle at police officer: Public search

About eight months after an unknown man threw a glass bottle at a police officer in Rostock, a public manhunt has been launched. The incident, according to the federal police, occurred on November 25, 2023, at the Rostock main station, surrounding the football match between FC Hansa Rostock and FC St. Pauli.

After the game, an unknown perpetrator threw a glass bottle from the crowd at an unhelmeted police officer who was in the midst of making an arrest. The Rostock District Court has now ordered a public manhunt.

The police are seeking public assistance in identifying the perpetrator, as they believe there might be other witnesses who can provide valuable information. Despite extensive surveillance footage, other crucial details are still missing from the case.

