Accident - Man thrown from car and fatally injured

A 20-year-old man has been killed in an accident on the A43. Two other people were injured, a police spokesperson said on Monday. All three were in a car that crashed at the Bochum/Witten junction during the night for reasons that are as yet unknown. When the police arrived, the car was lying on its roof.

The young man had been thrown out of the car and was fatally injured, according to the spokesperson. According to the information provided, he was not the driver. The two injured occupants were taken to hospital. The police were deployed on the highway for almost six hours to deal with the accident.

PM Fire brigade

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de