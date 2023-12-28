Police operation in Schwerin - Man threatens several people with a knife - including a child

On Wednesday evening, a man threatened several residents with a knife in a shared accommodation facility in Schwerin - including an eight-year-old child. According to initial findings, the 32-year-old suspected perpetrator is said to have been heavily intoxicated, as the police announced on Thursday. No one was injured. The man was provisionally arrested by the police. No further details were initially known.

