Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswarning shotschwandorfbavariadistrict of schwandorfpolicecriminalitypepper spray

Man threatens police officers with an axe: officers fire warning shots

Police officers in Nabburg (Schwandorf district) used warning shots and pepper spray to defend themselves against an aggressive man who threatened them with an axe. In the end, the man was overpowered and arrested, according to the police. The officers had been called to the Diendorf district...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

County of Schwandorf - Man threatens police officers with an axe: officers fire warning shots

Police officers in Nabburg(Schwandorf district) used warning shots and pepper spray to defend themselves against an aggressive man who threatened them with an axe. In the end, the man was overpowered and arrested, according to the police. The officers had been called to the Diendorf district on Monday evening because a drunken man had threatened his family. He had also threatened to set fire to the property. When the police arrived, the man insulted them and grabbed an axe. He attacked the police officers and demanded that they shoot him.

The officers used pepper spray and even fired warning shots into the air to keep the man at a distance. However, the man continued to be aggressive and hit the patrol car with the axe. He then put the axe down, whereupon the police officers were able to overpower and handcuff him, according to further information. The man suffered a hand injury in the process. He was taken to hospital.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
View of the relief polder in front of the Leda barrage in Leer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Leer district eases

According to the fire department, the flood situation in the Leer district has eased somewhat. "The safety measures on the dyke worked during the night and were successful," the Leer district fire department announced on Facebook on Tuesday morning. Evacuations were not necessary. The water...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public