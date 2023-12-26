County of Schwandorf - Man threatens police officers with an axe: officers fire warning shots

Police officers in Nabburg(Schwandorf district) used warning shots and pepper spray to defend themselves against an aggressive man who threatened them with an axe. In the end, the man was overpowered and arrested, according to the police. The officers had been called to the Diendorf district on Monday evening because a drunken man had threatened his family. He had also threatened to set fire to the property. When the police arrived, the man insulted them and grabbed an axe. He attacked the police officers and demanded that they shoot him.

The officers used pepper spray and even fired warning shots into the air to keep the man at a distance. However, the man continued to be aggressive and hit the patrol car with the axe. He then put the axe down, whereupon the police officers were able to overpower and handcuff him, according to further information. The man suffered a hand injury in the process. He was taken to hospital.

Source: www.stern.de