Upper Allgäu - Man threatens police officers and throws a knife at them
A man is said to have thrown a knife at officers in Swabia and threatened them. The 26-year-old was subsequently arrested, according to the police. The emergency services were called to a house in Oberstaufen (Oberallgäu district) early on Wednesday morning due to a disturbance. The man is said to have behaved aggressively and uncooperatively before verbally threatening the police officers and throwing a knife and other objects at them out of a window and down from the balcony. A police spokesperson was unable to say what the objects were.
No one was injured in the incident. The background to the 26-year-old man's actions was not initially known. Among other things, the police are investigating threats and attempted grievous bodily harm.
Press release
Source: www.stern.de