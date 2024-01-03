Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalityswabiadistrict of oberallgäubavariapoliceupper allgäuoberstaufen

Man threatens police officers and throws a knife at them

A man is said to have thrown a knife at officers in Swabia and threatened them. The 26-year-old was subsequently arrested, according to the police. The emergency services were called to a house in Oberstaufen (Oberallgäu district) early on Wednesday morning due to a disturbance. The man is said...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
A blue light can be seen on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light can be seen on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Upper Allgäu - Man threatens police officers and throws a knife at them

A man is said to have thrown a knife at officers in Swabia and threatened them. The 26-year-old was subsequently arrested, according to the police. The emergency services were called to a house in Oberstaufen (Oberallgäu district) early on Wednesday morning due to a disturbance. The man is said to have behaved aggressively and uncooperatively before verbally threatening the police officers and throwing a knife and other objects at them out of a window and down from the balcony. A police spokesperson was unable to say what the objects were.

No one was injured in the incident. The background to the 26-year-old man's actions was not initially known. Among other things, the police are investigating threats and attempted grievous bodily harm.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man probably killed by fireworks explosion

A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man probably killed by fireworks explosion

A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public