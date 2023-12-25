Skip to content
Man suffers severe burns in apartment fire

A man has suffered severe burns in a fire in a Hamburg apartment. A younger woman was slightly injured, as the police reported on Sunday morning. The fire department was alerted to the fire in an apartment building in the Rotherbaum district shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve.

A fire engine of the fire department drives to an operation with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A man has suffered severe burns in a fire in a Hamburg apartment. A younger woman was slightly injured, as the police reported on Sunday morning. The fire department was alerted to the fire in an apartment building in the Rotherbaum district shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve. When the emergency services arrived, flames were already shooting out of the windows of the affected apartment on the 5th floor, according to the fire department. The man was rescued from the apartment with serious injuries and taken to hospital. In addition to the slightly injured woman, two members of the man's family were also in the apartment, but they remained unharmed. The cause of the fire was initially unknown.

