Man still on the run after knife attack on ex-wife

Following a knife attack on his ex-wife in Menden last Friday, a 48-year-old man is still on the run. "The suspect, who is a Turkish national, is still being sought by the police", the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. He is being investigated for attempted manslaughter.

A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Manhunt - Man still on the run after knife attack on ex-wife

The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed his divorced wife in her apartment in Sauerland on Friday evening. He then fled the scene of the crime, according to the police. A neighbor found the seriously injured woman. She was taken to hospital. The woman was seriously, but not life-threateningly injured, according to the statement on Wednesday.

Statement from the police and public prosecutor's office

