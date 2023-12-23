Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssaxony-anhaltCIDprivate gardenburgenland districtcarcriminalitymoldpolice

Man steals Nordmann fir tree: CID investigates

A man has stolen a Nordmann fir tree from a private garden in the municipality of An der Poststraße (Burgenlandkreis). Witnesses reported that the perpetrator cut down the tree on Friday evening in the Schimmel district, the police said on Saturday. He then allegedly loaded the fir tree into...

 and  James Williams
1 min read

Burgenland district - Man steals Nordmann fir tree: CID investigates

A man has stolen a Nordmann fir tree from a private garden in the municipality of An der Poststraße(Burgenlandkreis). Witnesses reported that the perpetrator cut down the tree on Friday evening in the Schimmel district, the police said on Saturday. He then allegedly loaded the fir tree into his car and drove off. Witnesses noted his license plate number, they said. The criminal police are investigating the man.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Car collides with cyclist: woman dies

A cyclist has died in an accident with a car in Müden in the district of Gifhorn. According to the police, an 83-year-old man crashed his car into the cyclist riding in front of him on the road. The 67-year-old was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. It was...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

48-year-old stabs ex-wife: Manhunt

After a knife attack on a woman in Menden in the Sauerland region, the police are searching for her ex-husband. The 48-year-old is said to have stabbed her in the apartment of the woman he had divorced on Friday evening, as the police reported on Saturday. He then fled the scene. A neighbor...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public