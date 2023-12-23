Burgenland district - Man steals Nordmann fir tree: CID investigates
A man has stolen a Nordmann fir tree from a private garden in the municipality of An der Poststraße(Burgenlandkreis). Witnesses reported that the perpetrator cut down the tree on Friday evening in the Schimmel district, the police said on Saturday. He then allegedly loaded the fir tree into his car and drove off. Witnesses noted his license plate number, they said. The criminal police are investigating the man.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de