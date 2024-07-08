Incident at the main station - Man stabs with knife in waiting room - two injured

A man at Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof waiting room stabbed and seriously injured two travelers with a knife. The 26-year-old suspect fled the scene after the attack in the early hours of Monday, but was later apprehended approximately half an hour later near the station, according to police and prosecutors. The man is expected to be presented to the judge in remand court later in the day.

The two victims of the attack, a 69-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, were taken to hospitals. The reason for the attack is still unclear. "The investigation into the backgrounds and exact course of events is ongoing," a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office stated. Initially, the "Bild" newspaper reported on the incident.

The alleged perpetrator reportedly spent the night in the waiting room of the Hauptbahnhof with the two later victims and other train passengers. Unprovoked, the German man is said to have first stabbed the man. When the woman intervened, he is also said to have seriously injured her.

