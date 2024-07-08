Incident at the main station - Man stabs with knife in waiting room - two injured

A man at Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof waiting room attacked and seriously injured two travelers with a knife. The 26-year-old suspect fled the scene after the attack in the night, but was later apprehended nearby by the police and prosecutor's office. The man is expected to be presented to the judge in remand court later in the day.

The two victims, a 69-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, were taken to hospitals. The reason for the attack is still unclear. "The investigation into the background and the exact course of events is ongoing," said a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office. Initially, the "Bild" newspaper reported on the incident.

The alleged perpetrator reportedly spent the night in the waiting room of the Hauptbahnhof with the two later victims and other train passengers. Unprovoked, the German man is said to have first stabbed the man. When the woman intervened, he is also said to have seriously injured her.

The attack occurred at Stuttgart Central Station, situated in the German state of Baden-Württemberg. The police from the local area were involved in the arrest of the suspect following the crime. The case is being handled by the public prosecutor's office in Stuttgart. The alleged perpetrator is expected to face charges in a German court.

