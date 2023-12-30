Investigations - Man stabbed to death in Berlin-Pankow: Police looking for witnesses

Following the violent death of a 38-year-old man in Berlin-Pankow, the police are looking for the perpetrator. They are hoping for clues from possible witnesses who may have observed an altercation between two or more people in Vinetastraße between 4.30 and 5.00 pm on Thursday. The autopsy of the body, which was carried out on Friday according to the public prosecutor's office, should also provide further information about the crime. The background to the crime was initially unclear.

Passers-by had found the man covered in blood on Thursday afternoon in front of a residential building in Vinetastraße. The police announced on Friday that the 38-year-old's body had been stabbed several times. Police officers had tried in vain to resuscitate the man. He died on the spot.

The 8th homicide squad has taken over the investigation. It also considers it possible that witnesses may have seen fleeing persons in the vicinity of the Vinetastraße subway station or in the vicinity of the Pankow subway station and is asking for information from witnesses.

Police and public prosecutor's office statement

Source: www.stern.de