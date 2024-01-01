Skip to content
Man stabbed to death in Berlin-Pankow because of drugs?

Passers-by find a man on the street covered in blood. All help comes too late for him. The suspected perpetrator has now been caught. Investigators suspect that drugs are involved.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Police officers work at a crime scene in Berlin's Pankow district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Police - Man stabbed to death in Berlin-Pankow because of drugs?

Following the violent death of a 38-year-old man in Berlin-Pankow, investigators suspect that a drug deal was behind the crime. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an acquaintance of the man on suspicion of murder and robbery, as a spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor's office announced on Monday. The 25-year-old is in custody. The man was arrested on Friday afternoon in Pankow, it said.

Passers-by had found the victim covered in blood in front of a residential building in Vinetastraße last Thursday. The elderly care worker's body had been stabbed several times, the police said. Police officers had tried in vain to resuscitate the 38-year-old. He died on the spot.

According to the public prosecutor's spokesman, the investigators are currently assuming that the victim and the alleged perpetrator had arranged to meet in order to carry out a marijuana deal. However, the 25-year-old had probably not intended to pay.

Statement from the public prosecutor's office and police

Source: www.stern.de

