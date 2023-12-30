Public prosecutor's office - Man stabbed to death in Berlin-Pankow: 25-year-old arrested

Following the violent death of a 38-year-old man in Berlin-Pankow, a 25-year-old man has been arrested. He is an acquaintance of the victim, said a spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutor's office on Saturday evening. He did not give any further details about the background. An arrest warrant is to be applied for. The "Tagesspiegel" had previously reported.

Passers-by had found the 38-year-old covered in blood in front of a residential building in Vinetastraße last Thursday. According to the police, the body of the geriatric nurse had been stabbed several times. Police officers had tried in vain to resuscitate the man. He died on the spot.

