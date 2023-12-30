Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsberlindeadcriminalitypublic prosecutor's officedaily mirror

Man stabbed to death in Berlin-Pankow: 25-year-old arrested

Following the violent death of a 38-year-old man in Berlin-Pankow, a 25-year-old man has been arrested. He is an acquaintance of the victim, said a spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutor's office on Saturday evening. He did not give any further details about the background. An arrest...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Police officers work at a crime scene in Berlin's Pankow district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Police officers work at a crime scene in Berlin's Pankow district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Public prosecutor's office - Man stabbed to death in Berlin-Pankow: 25-year-old arrested

Following the violent death of a 38-year-old man in Berlin-Pankow, a 25-year-old man has been arrested. He is an acquaintance of the victim, said a spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutor's office on Saturday evening. He did not give any further details about the background. An arrest warrant is to be applied for. The "Tagesspiegel" had previously reported.

Passers-by had found the 38-year-old covered in blood in front of a residential building in Vinetastraße last Thursday. According to the police, the body of the geriatric nurse had been stabbed several times. Police officers had tried in vain to resuscitate the man. He died on the spot.

Police and public prosecutor's office report Tagesspiegel

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Eleven injured in apartment fire in Trier

Eleven people have been injured in a fire in an apartment building in Trier. The emergency services were called out to a fire in a first floor apartment on Saturday evening, the fire department said. The resident of the apartment was rescued from the premises and taken to hospital with moderate...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public

Latest