Pre-trial detention - Man stabbed to death in Berlin: 25-year-old in prison
Following the violent death of a 38-year-old man in Berlin-Pankow, the alleged perpetrator is in custody. Investigators are assuming murder. At the request of the Berlin public prosecutor's office, a judge has issued a warrant for his arrest, the police announced on Sunday. The 25-year-old suspect had already been arrested in Pankow on Friday afternoon, they said.
According to a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office, the man is an acquaintance of the victim. He did not give any further details about the background.
Passers-by had found the victim covered in blood in front of a residential building in Vinetastraße last Thursday. According to the police, the body of the geriatric nurse had been stabbed several times. Police officers had tried in vain to resuscitate the 38-year-old. He died on the spot.
Statement from the public prosecutor's office and police
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de