Pre-trial detention - Man stabbed to death in Berlin: 25-year-old in prison

Following the violent death of a 38-year-old man in Berlin-Pankow, the alleged perpetrator is in custody. Investigators are assuming murder. At the request of the Berlin public prosecutor's office, a judge has issued a warrant for his arrest, the police announced on Sunday. The 25-year-old suspect had already been arrested in Pankow on Friday afternoon, they said.

According to a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office, the man is an acquaintance of the victim. He did not give any further details about the background.

Passers-by had found the victim covered in blood in front of a residential building in Vinetastraße last Thursday. According to the police, the body of the geriatric nurse had been stabbed several times. Police officers had tried in vain to resuscitate the 38-year-old. He died on the spot.

Source: www.stern.de