Man stabbed during argument in Wedding: surgery in hospital

The police secure a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A man has been stabbed in the upper body and seriously injured by his opponent during an argument in Berlin-Wedding. The 33-year-old was operated on and admitted to hospital after the attack on the corner of Müllerstrasse and Seestrasse on Thursday night, according to the police. There was no danger to life. The criminal investigation department is investigating dangerous bodily harm. It was initially unclear what the 33-year-old was stabbed with. The perpetrator was able to flee before the police arrived.

