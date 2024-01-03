Skip to content
Man slightly injured in fire

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

A resident was slightly injured in a fire in Darmstadt on Wednesday night. A wooden shelf in the hallway outside his apartment on the fifth floor caught fire for unknown reasons, said a police spokesman. The man was taken to hospital for a check-up. The fire had also spread to the façade. According to the fire department, parts of the façade were also removed to extinguish embers. The police have not yet provided any information on the amount of damage. The operation ended early Wednesday morning.

