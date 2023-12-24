Skip to content
Man shouts national socialist slogan out of the window

In Burkersroda in the Burgenland district, a man is said to have shouted a national socialist slogan out of a window several times late on Saturday evening. According to the police, the man was observed by witnesses shouting "Sieg Heil!" several times. The criminal investigation department is now investigating the 44-year-old.

Source: www.stern.de

