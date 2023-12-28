Berlin-Gesundbrunnen - Man shot in the leg in green area

A man has been shot at at close range in a green area in Berlin-Gesundbrunnen. After the attack on Wednesday evening, the 30-year-old went onto the sidewalk in Badstraße and fell to the ground, police said on Thursday. Passers-by treated a heavily bleeding injury to his leg until the emergency services arrived. The man was taken to a hospital for inpatient treatment. There was no danger to his life. The background to the crime is still unclear. There was also no information about the perpetrator or perpetrators. The police are investigating dangerous bodily harm.

