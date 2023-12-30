Duisburg - Man shot down: suspects in custody

After shooting at a man, a married couple from Duisburg were remanded in custody on Saturday. The two are accused of attempted murder. According to the police, a magistrate at Duisburg district court sent the 29-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband into custody on Saturday. The two were arrested on Friday evening with the support of special units in the Röttgersbach district.

The couple are suspected of having critically injured the 32-year-old man. He was found by a jogger on Thursday afternoon and has been receiving intensive medical treatment in hospital ever since. According to the police, the victim was still in a critical condition on Saturday afternoon.

A homicide commission has been set up under the direction of the Duisburg public prosecutor's office. An attempted homicide is assumed, said the police spokesman. The background and motive for the crime are still completely unclear. However, thanks to the meticulous investigative work of the homicide squad, it was possible to arrest the two suspects on Friday evening. Their homes were searched for evidence.

