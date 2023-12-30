Duisburg - Man shot down: suspects arrested

A jogger in Duisburg found a seriously injured man who had been shot down. Just one day after the crime, the police arrested a married couple as suspects, a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The 32-year-old jogger's life was still in danger on Friday evening and he was receiving intensive medical treatment in a hospital, according to the police in Duisburg.

An attempted homicide was assumed, said a police spokesman. A homicide commission has been set up under the direction of the Duisburg public prosecutor's office. The background and motive for the crime are still completely unclear.

However, thanks to the meticulous investigative work of the homicide squad, the two suspects were provisionally arrested on Friday evening with the support of special units. Their homes in the Röttgersbach district were searched for evidence.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de