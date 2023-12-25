Crime - Man shoots ex-partner in the face with alarm gun

A man is said to have shot his former partner in the face with a blank-firing pistol during an argument. However, the woman was lucky and was only slightly injured in the incident in Dillingen/Saar, as the police announced on Monday morning. The officers had been alerted to shots fired in an apartment building on Christmas Eve and had deployed a large number of officers. When the police arrived at the scene, the 65-year-old suspect had already disappeared in an unknown direction.

The man is said to have turned up at the home of his 62-year-old ex-partner and threatened her in the hallway with his alarm gun. He then held the gun in front of the woman's face at close range and fired. The woman fell to the floor. The man then shot five more times in the hallway before fleeing.

The 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Two other residents suffered irritated respiratory tracts from the irritant ammunition that was fired. The police are investigating the 65-year-old for causing grievous bodily harm, threatening others and violating the Weapons Act.

