Man shoots ex-partner at window - arrest

The projectile damaged the window pane behind which the woman was standing. The authorities are investigating attempted murder.

A man allegedly shot at his ex-partner standing at the window of her apartment in Frankfurt and was later arrested by the SEK.

A man is reported to have shot at his ex-partner in Frankfurt, as she stood at the window of her apartment. The 61-year-old woman was not injured, according to the Prosecution and Police. A Special Operations Command arrested the suspected perpetrator in his apartment in Niddatal. He was taken into custody for investigation on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to the current investigations, the woman had seen the 58-year-old man at the roller shutters closing on the lawn in front of her apartment building on the night of Saturday. He is said to have insulted her and then shot at her. The projectile damaged the windowpane, which was later found near the house in the Eschersheim district.

The incident occurred in Frankfurt am Main, which is the largest city in the state of Hesse and part of the RHEIN-MAIN region. The public prosecutor's office in CENTRAL HESSIA is actively investigating the crime. The woman involved in the incident lived in Frankfurt.

