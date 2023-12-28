Search for witnesses - Man seriously injured in robbery in Hamburg

After a brutal robbery of a 48-year-old man in Hamburg, the police are looking for two suspects and are asking for witnesses. During the crime on Monday in the Niendorf district, the victim was seriously injured by a stab wound to the back, cuts and blows with a baseball bat, police said on Thursday.

The 48-year-old had wanted to turn around in his car on a street when the two perpetrators drew attention to themselves by waving. They then suddenly got into the car, threatened the man and demanded his valuables. According to the police, the 48-year-old tried to run away but was caught up. The perpetrators then injured the man with a knife and a baseball bat. The two perpetrators then stole the cell phone, car keys and cash. They then fled in a small black car.

The homicide squad is looking for witnesses. The two suspects are said to be 25 to 30 years old and about 1.75 meters tall and 20 to 30 years old and about 1.70 meters tall.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de